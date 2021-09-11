Sakinaka rape case: BJP slams MVA govt, says law and order situation has never been so bad in Maharashtra

Speaking to mediapersons, Chitra Kishor Wagh, vice president of Maharashtra BJP said, "I do not have words. Her intestine was damaged. There must be more than one person behind the crime. Just like atrocities on SC/ST, there should be laws against atrocities against women. There has never been such a bad law and order situation in Maharashtra. These kinds of incidents happening every day. Today itself a 17-year-old girl in Amaravati committed suicide after she was raped,"Pravin Darekar, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council said the people in the ruling party in the state are shameless and do not have sensitivity.Speaking to reporters, Darekar said, "This is a shameful incident and a matter of great concern. These kinds of incidents happening in Maharashtra for the last few months. There have been atrocities against women. Whether it is Pimpri-Chinchwad or Pune...These kinds of incidents are happening as there is no fear of law among the perpetrators.""In the Sakinaka incident, cruelty reached the top. The life of the daughter will not come back but the government should wake up now. It is the responsibility of the state government to maintain the law and order. The people in the ruling party are shameless and do not have sensitivity," added the BJP leader.Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday ordered fast track trial in the case after the 30-year-old woman, who was raped and had a rod inserted in her private parts, succumbed to injuries."The rape and subsequent death of a woman in the Sakinaka area is an act of disgrace to humanity and the perpetrator will be severely punished. In this regard, I have also spoken to the Home Minister of the state. The incident is reprehensible," said Thackeray in a press statement.Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case of rape and subsequent death of a woman in the Sakinaka area, adding that prima facie evidence revealed only one accused was involved in the crime.Briefing media about the police action in the case, Nagrale said the charge of the 'attempt to murder' against the accused has been converted to 'murder' after the death of the victim during the treatment."An SIT has been formed to probe the case. Chief Minister has ordered fast track trial in the case. Unfortunately, the victim died during treatment this morning and we have converted section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to section 302 (murder). The probe revealed there's only one person involved in the execution of the crime," said Nagrale. (ANI)