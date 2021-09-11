Sakinaka rape case: Fadnavis demands special fast track court

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis condemned Mumbai's Sakinaka rape case and demanded a special fast track court for the case on Saturday.



"As per me, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray needs to talk to the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, to create a special fast track court for this case and to complete this trial in a small amount of time," said Fadnavis.

BJP leader reacted after the 30-year old woman raped in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai succumbed to her injuries today.

"We condemn the Sakinaka rape and the way this incident happened, it is harmful to humanity. This incident is like re-visiting the wound of Delhi's Nirbhaya Case," said Fadnavis.

The Nirbhiya case pertains to the brutal gang-rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in the national capital. The woman later succumbed to the injuries.

"We demand to take strict action immediately and fast track courts should be ready to punish the accused. We will also demand the court to sentence the execution of the accused," Fadnavis further added.

"If we look at the record of a month of rapes and gang rapes the number is increasing in the state, the state government need to take action now," he added.

The victim, who sustained serious injuries because of a rod put in her private parts, was undergoing treatment in Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday by the police.

The police have arrested the man accused of raping the woman and he has been booked under Sections 307, 376, 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

