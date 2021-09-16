'Sale of iPhone without charger harms consumer rights'

According to the group, although Apple's environmental motivation was not invalid, the move also infringed on consumer rights since chargers are "essential" to operating a phone, the report added.

Taipei, Sep 16 (IANS) A consumer protection group in Taiwan has called for an investigation into Apple's decision to sell iPhones without chargers.

"If a phone manufacturer produces a phone but does not include a charger or charging cable, even if consumers purchase a fully functional and well performing high-end smartphone, of course they would not be able to turn on and use the phone normally," the group said

Apple had revealed the environmental impact of selling the iPhone without a charger in the box. The iPhone 12 series released last year was the first phone to come without charger.

Apple said, since removing chargers from the iPhone box last year, it has "avoided mining a significant amount of materials from the earth, and eliminated the emissions that come from processing and transporting them".

The firm noted that it expects 861,000 metric tons of copper, tin, and zinc ore to be saved by not including chargers in the box. In addition, it also added that smaller packaging as a result of removing the chargers and earbuds means can fit up to 70 per cent more iPhone 12 boxes onto shipping pallets.

