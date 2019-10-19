Salman Khan's aide Shera joins Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): With 3 days to go for Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Bollywood actor Salman Khan's long-time aide Gurmeet Singh alias Shera on Friday joined Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena took to its official Twitter handle to make the formal announcement.



He joined Shiv Sena in presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena President, Aditya Thackeray at their residence Matoshree here.

Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)