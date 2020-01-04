Samajwadi Party has a long association with terrorists: Upendra Tiwari

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): The Samajwadi Party (SP) has a long history of association with terrorists, UP minister Upendra Tiwari said in response to the party's promise for a pension for those killed or jailed in anti-CAA protests.

"The people of the Samajwadi Party have a long association with terrorists," he said.

On Friday, Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhry had said that the people killed or jailed in anti-CAA protests would be given a pension for fighting to save democracy and the Constitution.



Reacting to this, Tiwari accused the Samajwadi Party leader of misleading people on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and demanded an apology. (ANI)

