Samajwadi Party MLA unhappy with MP ministers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Despite supporting the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Rajesh Shukla is unhappy with a few Cabinet ministers in the state.

Talking to ANI, he said that once state minister Imarti Devi told him over the phone that she is not a "slave" of Samajwadi Party or Kamal Nath.

"I have said this earlier also that ministers think themselves as God. It's difficult to meet them... In a meeting of MLAs, I had said to Chief Minister Kamal Nath that they will have to rectify this approach. If they will not listen to MLAs, then what work he will be able to do in his constituency," Shukla said.

"I called a minister a month back, the minister said that, 'We are not slaves of Samajwadi Party or Kamal Nath.' Yesterday, I went to meet Umang Singhar for some work, which was not done... I sat outside OSD's chamber for an hour, but he didn't meet me. He didn't even ask for water," he added.When asked to reveal the name of the minister with whom he had a telephonic conversation, Shukla said, "I had a conversation with Imarti Devi. She said that we are not slaves of either Kamal Nath or Samajwadi Party. I have told Kamal Nath also."Shukla, however, said that he does not have problems with the Chief Minister. He said that he will meet Kamal Nath and will give him in written what work has not been done by the ministers.He has further claimed that "Congress MLAs are more affected than us. But they are not able to say this to the media. I feel happy that I belong to the Samajwadi Party. I can express my pain before anyone."When asked about Shukla's claims, state minister Govind Singh told ANI, "I don't think Rajesh Shukla would have said this. I have done all the work he had asked me. His words might not be for me. He should tell the Chief Minister. The ministers will have to abide by the Chief Minister's order. Imarti Devi and Rajesh Shukla should speak more on this."On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the Kamal Nath government."This proves that the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh is divided amongst groups. Imarti Devi's leader is Jyotiraditya Scindia... Despite being a minister, Imarti Devi does not consider Kamal Nath as her leader. The government, in which a minister does not consider the chief minister as his leader should not stay for a single minute. Kamal Nath should either remove Imarti Devi from the Cabinet or resign himself," said BJP leader Vishwas Sarang. (ANI)