Samarth training at 75 training centres in different crafts inaugurated across country: Ministry of Textiles

As per the official release by the Ministry of Textiles, "India is celebrating "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" to commemorate 75 years of independence. This Mahotsav is instrumental in drawing contours of Atmanirbhar Bharat, dedicated to the people of India, envisaged by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The office of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, has actively been participating in the celebration by upscaling its various schemes and programmes meant for handicraft artisans of the country, throughout the official journey of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" which commenced on March 12, 2021."

To coincide with the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, on October 2, the office of DC (H) inaugurated Samarth training at 75 training centres in different crafts throughout the country.

The Samarth training is providing skill training to the 2,250 artisans as well as extending wage compensation of Rs 300 per day per trainee at these centres.

All the courses in Samarth training are National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) aligned as per Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship guidelines. The wage compensation to successfully trained artisans is paid through DBT mode directly into the account of the artisans. The Raw material during the training is also provided by the department, read the release. (ANI)

