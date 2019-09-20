Sambalpur: Fire breaks out at VSSIMSAR, no causalities reported

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Fri, Sep 20, 2019 15:18 hrs

The damage caused by the blaze (Photo/ANI)

Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VSSIMSAR) here today at 7 am.
The incident occurred at the institute's battery room due to a short circuit inside the chamber.
Fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control as soon as they were intimated.


While a critical unit near the room narrowly escaped the mishap, some furniture, equipment and official documents were damaged in the blaze.
No causalities have been reported. (ANI)

