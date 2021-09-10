Sameer Sharma appointed as new Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): Dr. Sameer Sharma was appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, as per an order issued by the state government.



He will take charge from October 1 after the retirement of the present Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das on September 30.

"Dr. Sameer Sharma, IAS (RR:1985), Special Chief Secretary to Government, Planning and Resource Mobilization is hereby appointed as Chief Secretary to Government of Andhra Pradesh vice Sri Aditya Nath Das, IAS (RR:1987), Chief Secretary to Government of Andhra Pradesh, retiring from service on attaining the age of superannuation on the afternoon of 30th September 2021," reads the order. (ANI)