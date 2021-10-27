Sameer Wankhede's father claims his ancestors were 'Dalit Hindus'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): Responding to the document forgery allegation raised by Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, the latter's father claimed his ancestors were Dalits.



Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Wankhede's father Dnyandev Wankhede said, "I am a Dalit... all of us, my ancestors are Hindus. How can my son be Muslim."

He further said, "I married to Muslim woman. My wife wrote her name as Zaheida Dnyandev."

"If Nawab Malik continues to intrude in private space and disturb our privacy then we will have to file a defamation case against him," he added.

Malik had earlier accused Wankhede of using a fake birth certificate to secure his government job.

He had shared the birth certificate of Wankhede on Twitter saying "Sameer Dawood Wankhede's fraud started from here." Following this Wankhede said he will fight Malik legally.

Wankhede had previously said that all the allegations are false and that he was being targeted and is ready for a probe into allegations against him.

NCB on Tuesday also denied probing the anonymous letter received by Malik which he forwarded to NCB Director General SN Pradhan.

Sameer Wankhede is investigating the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case in which Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son has been arrested. (ANI)

