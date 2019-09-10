Sampark Abhiyan: J P Nadda meets Army Generals in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): As a part of Bharatiya Janata Party's "Sampark Abhiyan", BJP working president J P Nadda met scores of Army Generals here on Tuesday to take their suggestions on the development of Jammu and Kashmir post revocation of its special status.



"All the decorated Army Generals attended the program at the residence of General Visahmbhar Singh. I have taken their suggestions on the development of Jammu and Kashmir, as they have served there for years. It will be duly considered by the government," Nadda told the media persons.

Alluding to the abrogation of the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, he said that prior to this, several separatist leaders were creating trouble in the valley. "It was a roadblock in the development of Jammu and Kashmir," Nadda added.

About a month ago, the Central government scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution and also bifurcated the state into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without legislature. (ANI)

