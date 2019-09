Sampark Abhiyan: Prakash Javadekar visits Milkha Singh's residence

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): As a part of Bharatiya Janata Party's Sampark Abhiyan, senior party leader Prakash Javadekar met the legendary track athlete Milkha Singh at his residence here on Wednesday.

Earlier today, Prakash Javadekar tweeted, " As part of BJP's Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan, I will be meeting former track and field sprinter Milkha Singh, popularly known as 'Flying Sikh' at 11.30 am in Chandigarh."



On September 2, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also participated in the BJP's Sampark Abhiyan on Article 370 in New Delhi. (ANI)