Samsung announces cloud gaming for Tizen smart TVs

However, it did not reveal any information about what games would be available and what other platforms it would be available on.

The company made the announcement during its Samsung Developer Conference keynote on Tuesday.

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Samsung has announced that it will offer a cloud gaming service on its Tizen smart TVs, similar to Microsoft xCloud, Google Stadia and Apple Arcade.

Like other cloud gaming platforms, Samsung's cloud gaming platform is also expected to offer popular games on Tizen smart TVs.

Currently, there are several game streaming platforms by Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Sony and Nvidia.

Samsung's Ju-Hyun Choi has said that the goal of the service is "allowing users to play the latest games on their Samsung Smart TV."

To recall, in 2010 Samsung worked with a game streaming company called Gaikai to bring an early version of cloud gaming to its high-end TVs.

However, Gaikai's new owner decided not to work on this particular idea.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the global cloud gaming market was valued at $612.31 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $5,370.37 million by 2026.

There has been a 115 per cent increase in gaming usage in the US alone, compared to the pre-Covid times.

--IANS

wh/na