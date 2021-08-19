Samsung confirms to remove ads from its smartphones

According to The Verge, it follows comments made by its mobile chief TM Roh in an internal town hall meeting.

Seoul, Aug 19 (IANS) South Korean tech giant Samsung has confirmed that it will stop showing ads in default apps including Samsung Weather, Samsung Pay and Samsung Theme, media reports said.

"Samsung has made a decision to cease the advertisement on proprietary apps including Samsung Weather, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Theme," the company said in a statement given to the tech website.

The report mentioned that the update will be ready by later this year.

"Our priority is to deliver innovative mobile experiences for our consumers based on their needs and wants," the company said.

"We value feedback from our users and continue our commitment to provide them with the best possible experience from our Galaxy products and services," it added.

The company did not share a specific date for when the ads would be removed from its software, but news agency Yonhap previously reported that the change will be made via a forthcoming One UI software update.

On the smartphone front, the company has launched Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (with first ever S Pen support on a foldable) and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G devices globally, that will be available in India from next month at a very competitive price in the premium segment.

--IANS

vc/ksk/