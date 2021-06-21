Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix selected 'Top 50 Companies in the World' in shareholder returns

Seoul [South Korea], June 21 (ANI/Global Economic): Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, the leading companies in Korea and representing companies in the semiconductor industry, were listed in 'Top 50 Companies in the World', which provided the highest shareholder returns for recent five years.



In Total Shareholder Return (TSR) ratio which was calculated by combining gains from rising stock price and dividends, SK Hynix was ranked higher than Samsung Electronics.

In particular, 22 per cent of top 50 companies, which had the highest TSR for recent five years, were semiconductor manufacturers and related equipment companies. It means that the growth of the semiconductor industry is significant.

According to the industries on the 18th, only two Korean companies, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are listed in 'The 2021 Value Creators Rankings' published by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

The list is that BCG selected companies that have the highest TSR among major listed companies annually. According to BCG, it calculated and ranked the average TSR for five years from 2016 to 2020 of more than 2400 companies around the world for the 2021 list.

TSR, a concept proposed by BCG since the 2000s, is an indicator of the actual returns that listed companies have provided to their shareholders through gains in shares and dividend income. It can be interpreted that companies with higher TSR give more values to shareholders.

In this year's list, SK Hynix was ranked 31st with 32.9 per cent of TSR over past five years. It is the highest rank among Korean domestic companies.

SK Hynix was ranked 44th in 2018 and listed again in three years. SK Hynix is the number 2 company in the Korean stock market with its market capitalization of KRW 90 trillion.

The number 1 company in Korean stock market Samsung Electronics was ranked 40th. Samsung Electronics' average TRS for five years was 29.9 per cent, below 30 per cent. Samsung Electronics was listed in 'The Value Creators Rankings' again in seven years since it was listed 50th in 2014. (ANI/Global Economic)

