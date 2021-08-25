Samsung Electronics to expand AI-equipped products with 'Memory Super Gap' strategy

Seoul [South Korea], August 25 (ANI/Global Economic): Samsung Electronics is going to expand memory semiconductor product line equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) engines by collaborating with global companies.



It is planning to continue its "memory super gap" by expanding the memory semiconductor ecosystem through the convergence of memory and system semiconductors.

Samsung Electronics unveiled various product lines and application cases that applied PIM (Processing-in-Memory) technology to DRAM memory processes at the 'Hot Chips' conference held online on August 24.

PIM is a next-generation convergence technology that has a system semiconductor processor function, which is necessary for computational operations, in memory.

Previously, Samsung Electronics developed the world's first 'HBM-PIM', which applied AI to HBM2(High Bandwidth Memory) Aquabolt used HPC(high-performance computing) and high-speed data analysis.

At the conference, Samsung Electronics introduced 'AXDIMM(Acceleration DIMM)', which applied AI engine to DRAM module, 'LPDDR5-PIM' technology, which combines PIM and mobile DRAM, and system application cases.

AXDIMM is the product that expands PIM technology from chip to module, and has AI engine on the DRAM module.

It improved performance by installing AI engine to each rank, which is a unit of operation of DRAM modules, and maximizing parallel processing.

Also, AI engines enable operation inside DRAM modules to reduce data transfer between CPU and DRAM modules, so it can increase the energy efficiency of AI accelerator systems.

Samsung Electronics' AXDIMM is currently being evaluated its performance in the server environment of global customers. (ANI/Global Economic)

