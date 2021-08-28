Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple with Exynos 7884B SoC launched

Tokyo, Aug 28 (IANS) Samsung has announced a new smartphone called the Galaxy A21 Simple SCV49 in Japan. The phone is powered by an Exynos SoC and comes with a single-rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy A21 Simple is priced at JPY 22,000 (roughly Rs. 14,700) and will go on sale in Japan starting September 9. Currently, there is no information on the international availability.