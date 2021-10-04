Samsung Galaxy A50 gets October 2021 Android security patch

The new firmware comes with version number A505GUBS9CUI3, but it doesn't bring any improvements to the Galaxy A50 other than bumping up its Android security patch level, reports GSMArena.

Seoul, Oct 4 (IANS) South Korean tech giant Samsung has started rolling out the October 2021 Android security patch to Galaxy A50.

The Galaxy A50 is the company's first mid-ranger to get the October 2021 patch.

Currently, the update is being rolled out in Bolivia, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic, and it should expand to other countries soon.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-U AMOLED display. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9610 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM.

The phone houses a triple rear camera setup that includes a 25MP primary sensor, a 5MP sensor, and an 8MP sensor. On the front is a 25MP sensor.

The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging via USB Type-C port.

--IANS

wh/vd