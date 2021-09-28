Samsung Galaxy M52 5G with 120Hz display, triple rear cameras launched

Galaxy M52 5G is priced at Rs 29,999 for 6GB+128GB and Rs 31,999 for 8GB+128GB variant. The device will be available on Samsung.com, Amazon.in, leading online portals and select retail stores.

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) South Korean tech giant Samsung on Tuesday launched its new smartphone Galaxy M52 5G in the Indian market.

Consumers will be able to purchase the phone at a special introductory price of Rs 26,999 for 6GB+128GB and Rs 28,999 for 8GB+128GB at the beginning of the Great Indian Festival on Amazon.

This offer will be valid for limited period only.

"Galaxy M52 5G comes with defense-grade Knox security and 11 5G band support which not only makes this device future ready but also extremely secure so users can be rest assured of their data security. And all this is packed in an ultra slim 7.4mm body making it a perfect blend of style and substance," Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India, said in a statement.

Galaxy M52 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+ display. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and has a 20:9 aspect ratio. The mid-range device ships with Android 11 out of the box.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In terms of optics, there is a 64MP triple rear camera setup paired with a 12MP secondary sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera.

The new Samsung Galaxy M52 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

