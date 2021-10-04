Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is 'biggest deal of the year': Amazon

Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available for Rs 36,999 and consumers can avail of an additional Rs 3,000 HDFC Bank cash back, bringing down the effective price of the device to Rs 33,999.

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Samsung's flagship affordable smartphone Galaxy S20 FE 5G has emerged as the 'biggest deal of the year' during the Great Indian Festival 2021, e-commerce giant Amazon said on Monday.

"Galaxy S20 FE 5G brings flagship innovations at accessible price point and is testimony of our consistent efforts to deliver the best to our young consumers enabling them to do what they love," said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

The Amazon festive sale kicked off from October 3, observing a strong start with millions of customers buying from small sellers listed on Amazon.in, including local shops, start-ups and brands, artisans, weavers, and SMBs.

"We are happy to announce Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is the ‘Biggest Deal of the Year' for our valued customers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021," said Nishant Sardana, Director, Mobile Phones and Televisions, Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G features a 6.5-inch 120Hz full HD+ display. It sports triple rear camera setup of 12MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide lens and 8MP telephoto lens with 30X Space Zoom.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G is backed by 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging as well as wireless charging feature.

Additionally, Galaxy S20FE 5G comes with Snapdragon 865 processor, 128GB internal storage and supports up to 1TB of expandable storage.

