Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5g with Snapdragon 865 SoC launched

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Samsung on Wednesday launched in India the 5G variant of its Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) smartphone, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip at an introductory price of Rs 47,999.

"Galaxy S20 FE 5G brings all flagship innovations at an accessible price point. The launch is a testimony of our consistent efforts to deliver the best to our millennial consumers enabling them to do what they love," said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.