Samsung Galaxy S21 FE likely to launch at CES 2022

Seoul, Oct 31 (IANS) After several delays, South Korean tech giant Samsung is likely to launch the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE smartphone during Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in January.

The CES 2022 is slated to take place in Las Vegas from from January 5 to 8.

If the reports are to be believed, then the Galaxy S21 FE could go official in the initial days of CES. This contradicts previous rumours suggesting January 11, 2022 as the launch date, GizmoChina reported.