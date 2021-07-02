Samsung 'Galaxy S21 Ultra' named as 'Best Smartphone' by MWC 2021

Seoul [South Korea], July 2 (ANI/Global Economic): Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G was named as 'Best Smartphone' at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021, which was held in Barcelona, Spain.



Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) holds 'Global Mobile Awards' during MWC every year. It selects outstanding innovations, hardware, software and services and announces the best products.

Among them, 'Best Smartphone' evaluates not only performance but also design, innovation, ease of use, user experience, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

Judges explained why 'Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G' was awarded is that it is the best Samsung smartphone ever with various functions such as amazing AMOLED display and strongest performance of camera.

'Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G' is a product that has all current mobile innovation technologies. It has bright and intelligent display and equipped improved AI function camera, and it is the first Galaxy S series to support 'S Pen'. In addition, it has completed a differentiated design with 'contour cut' design that connects smartphone body, metal frame and backup cameras smoothly.

In the 'Best Smartphone' award, 'Galaxy S20 FE' was also nominated with 'Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G'. 'Galaxy S20 FE' is the products to allow customers have better Galaxy experiences with smooth display and AI-based camera. (ANI/Global Economic)

