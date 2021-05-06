Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 likely to debut on August 3

According to GizmoChina, citing sources, the smartphone will arrive with a starting price of $999 or $1,099.

Seoul, May 6 (IANS) South Korean tech giant Samsung is likely to launch its Galaxy Z Flip3 clamshell phone with a foldable screen at a lesser price, as compared to its predecessor, on August 3.

Recent reports have revealed the design of the Galaxy Z Flip3, but the rumour mill is yet to spill information on its specs.

A leaked promo video of the Galaxy Z Flip3 that appeared earlier this week revealed that it could be coming with a two-tone design and multiple colours such as gray, white, purple, green, black, beige, blue and pink.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 is expected to feature a larger external display of 1.83 inches. It has a dual-camera system, which reportedly includes a 12MP main snapper and a 12MP ultrawide snapper.A

The inner screen of the Z Flip3 may feature a punch-hole design with a 10MP selfie camera, according to the report.

For better durability, the Galaxy Z Flip3 may come with a renewed Armor Frame and Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the outside.

The smartphone is expected to arrive in two storage variants -- 128 GB and 256 GB.

--IANS

vc/arm