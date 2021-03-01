Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G gets One UI 3.1 update

Seoul, March 1 (IANS) Samsung has released the One UI 3.1, the latest version of its custom Android skin update for the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G smartphone.

With One UI 3.1, Samsung said the multitasking experience is simpler and more efficient.

"On the Galaxy Z Fold2, users can now instantly return to up to three previously opened multi-active windows on the main screen from the Recent tab," Samsung said in a blog post.