Samsung India offers up to 12 5G bands support on Galaxy smartphones

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Samsung on Monday said it has strengthened its 5G footprint in India with up to 12 bands support on Galaxy 5G smartphones in the festive season.

The South Korean company has one of the largest 5G smartphone portfolio in India with 13 5G-ready Galaxy smartphones.

"Our vision is to let our consumers be the first to benefit from 5G once commercialised, so that they can experience superfast speeds, ultra-low latency and smooth streaming," said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.