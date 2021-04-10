Samsung is ordering OLED TV panels from LG Display: Report

GSMArena, citing more than one Korean news outlet, reported that Samsung may be close to closing a deal where LG will supply Samsung with millions of these TV panels, further evidencing its shift away from LCD panels in its QLED TVs, which use a combination of a quantum dot filter and an LCD backlight.

The reports said that one million panels would be supplied to Samsung in the second half of this fiscal year, with that number rising to 4 million in 2022.

It is noted that it's not usual for Samsung to order panels from its biggest rival, but the event could be a result of the company's recent decision to shift from using LCD technology in its QLED TVs and use OLED panels from LG instead, the report said.

The recent rise in LCD panels due to the semi-conductor shortage is certainly a factor at play.

In the meantime, The Elec reported that Samsung is working on a prototype for a Quantum Dot OLED TV which doesn't use LCD panels.

These prototypes reportedly were rejected by Samsung Electronics back in January for their brightness being too low, the report said.

