Samsung launches Neo QLED TV range in India

The Neo QLED 8K TVs will be available in two models -- QN800A 75-inch and 65-inch and QN900A 85-inch.

Gurugram, April 14 (IANS) Samsung on Wednesday launched its ultra-premium Neo QLED TV range in India from Rs 99,990 onwards, that will sport a nearly bezel-less ‘Infinity One design and true-to-life picture quality.

The 2021 Neo QLED 4K TV line-up would also be available in two models - QN85A in 75-inch, 65-inch and 55-inch and QN90A in 85-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch and 50-inch, the company said in a statement.

Consumers pre-booking select Neo QLED TVs can avail offers such as complimentary Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE, cashback of up to Rs 20,000 and EMIs starting as low as Rs 1,990 from April 15-18, the company added.

"With Neo QLED TVs, the next generation of QLED TVs, we are delivering breakthrough enhancements that allow consumers to unlock the full power of immersive TV viewing," said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Neo QLED TVs houses Quantum Mini LED technology which are 40 times smaller than regular LEDs, allowing the device to display fine light and contrast levels.

It increases the luminance scale that makes dark areas darker and bright areas brighter, resulting in a more precise and immersive HDR experience, the company informed.

Neo QLED TVs come with Samsung's proprietary, powerful Neo Quantum Processor with enhanced upscaling capabilities. The Neo Quantum Processor can optimize picture quality to 4K and 8K picture output regardless of the input quality.

The company said that the Neo QLED TV line-up has been designed with gaming in mind with its Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ feature for an immersive ultra-wide experience.

--IANS

na/