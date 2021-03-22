Samsung launches new high-resolution monitors

Samsung said 12 different monitors across three series -- the S8, S7 and S6 -- are released globally, with all models offering more than 1 billion colors, a 178-degree wide viewing angle and enhanced High Dynamic Range 10 technology.

Seoul, March 22 (IANS) Samsung Electronics on Monday launched its 2021 lineup of high-resolution monitors as the South Korean tech giant decided to increase sales amid rising trend of remote working and distance learning.

In South Korea, 10 models are available with price tags between 450,000 won ($400) and 670,000 won, reports Yonhap news agency.

The flagship S8 comes in 27-and 32-inch options, and it delivers ultra-high definition (UHD) resolution with a 99 per cent sRGB color gamut for users, according to Samsung. It offers 10 gigabits per second data transmission through its USB-C type port.

The S7 also provides UHD resolution and is available in 27- and 32-inch sizes. It is highlighted by an ultra-slim stand and borderless design.

The S6 comes in four sizes -- 34-, 32-, 27- and 24-inch -- and supports not only quad high definition (QHD), but also picture by picture (PBP) and picture in picture (PIP) features.

In particular, the S65UA 34-inch model offers a 1000R curvature, ultra-wide QHD and a 21:9 aspect ratio for better viewing experience, according to the company.

Samsung said all monitors have also earned Intelligent Eye Care certification from TUV Rheinland AG, a German technical test service and certification organization. The monitors also feature a special eye-saver mode to reduce blue light emissions, it added.

According to market tracker International Data Corp. (IDC), Samsung was the world's fifth-largest PC monitor vendor last year with a market share of 8.6 per cent. The company shipped 11.7 million units of monitors in 2020, up 30.6 per cent from a year ago, IDC data showed.

