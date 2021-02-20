Samsung may launch two Galaxy Watch models running Wear OS

The next Galaxy Watch will replace Tizen with Android, which means Galaxy Watches could be making the jump from Samsung's proprietary wearable OS to Google's Wear OS.

Seoul, Feb 20 (IANS) South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to launch two new Google's WearOS-based smartwatches.

Wear OS (formerly Android Wear) is popular among smaller smartwatch makers like Fossil, Huawei and TicWatch.

According to the Dutch site GalaxyClub, the new Galaxy Watch devices will come with the model numbers SM-R86x and SM-R87x. The Watches will have different sizes as before, and available in Bluetooth and Cellular variants which is a no-brainer.

Samsung's upcoming smartwatch (or smartwatches) will probably launch alongside new Galaxy smartphones at the next Unpacked event.

Samsung's next smartwatch will employ non-invasive technology for taking blood sugar (or glucose) level measurements.

Meanwhile, Samsung has updated its latest smartwatches with the ability to measure blood oxygen saturation, ECG, and blood pressure, making them even more capable fitness wearables.

