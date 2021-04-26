Samsung powers worlds first PS-LTE network in Korea

The PS-LTE network, operating in the 700MHz spectrum, offers fast and reliable connectivity to first responders in over 330 public safety organisations and agencies, including police, firefighters, emergency medical services and the military.

Seoul, April 26 (IANS) Samsung Electronics on Monday announced it is powering the worlds first 3GPP-compliant nationwide public safety LTE (PS-LTE) network in Korea, in collaboration with leading mobile operators.

"Samsung is proud to take part in building the world's first nationwide PS-LTE network based on 3GPP standards in Korea, leveraging our end-to-end PS-LTE solutions," said Seungil Kim, Vice President and Head of Korea Business, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics.

"A reliable network is critical for real-time communication among multiple institutions in case of emergencies. We will continue to offer advanced PS-LTE solutions to bolster Korea's PS-LTE network, meeting the highest standards for reliability, performance and security," Kim said in a statement.

Samsung was selected as a provider of end-to-end PS-LTE solutions, from infrastructure to devices, supporting the PS-LTE network buildout beginning in 2018, and completing deployment in March 2021.

Last year, Samsung demonstrated the world's first Mission-Critical Push-to-X (MCPTX) video call on a cloud platform. The company is also leading the standardisation of MCPTX over 5G.

Samsung has pioneered the successful delivery of 5G end-to-end solutions including chipsets, radios, and core.

--IANS

na/