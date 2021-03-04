Samsung sets new download speed record with 5G-4G LTE

In a demonstration carried out in Suwon, south of Seoul, the company achieved 5.23 gigabits per second (Gbps) in data speeds -- enough to download a 4-gigabyte full-HD movie in six seconds -- to its Galaxy S20+ smartphone, using E-UTRAN New Radio Dual Connectivity (EN-DC) technology.

Seoul, March 4 (IANS) Samsung Electronics said on Thursday it achieved the industry's fastest download speed with an advanced telecommunications technology using both 5G and 4G LTE base stations.

EN-DC technology enables mobile operators to power up 5G speeds and coverage by leveraging a 4G network.

Samsung said it was able to combine 40MHz of 4G frequency and 800MHz of 5G frequency in mmWave.

The latest achievement surpasses its 4.25-Gbps speeds recorded in last year's demonstration using MU-MIMO (multi-user multiple-input multiple-output) technology, reports Yonhap news agency.

"It also leveraged carrier aggregation which combines multiple channels of spectrum to gain greater efficiencies and boost data speeds over a wireless network," Samsung said. "The successful demonstration provides a blueprint for delivering a rapid, stable and effective path to 5G service."

Samsung has been trying to expand its presence in delivering 5G end-to-end solutions, including chipsets and radios. It has signed 5G network equipment supply deals with mobile carriers in countries like the United States, Canada and New Zealand.

—IANS

