Samsung to launch 5G variant of Galaxy S20 FE in India next week

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Samsung is planning to add more 5G smartphones to its premium segment portfolio in India.

According to industry sources, Samsung is all set to launch the 5G variant of its popular Galaxy S20 FE smartphone in India next week.

So far, Samsung's 5G portfolio in India consisted of the recently-launched Galaxy S21 series and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G. With the launch of Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Samsung will bring the power of 5G to the affordable flagship range as well.