Samsung to launch 'Galaxy M52 5G' in India on Sep 28

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Samsung is all set to launch its next 5G smartphone 'Galaxy M52 5G' in India on September 28, according to the pre-launch website that went live on Amazon.in.

Once launched, the Galaxy M52 5G will be available on Samsung.com, Amazon.in and select retail outlets.

Galaxy M52 5G is being dubbed as the 'Leanest, Meanest Monster' by Samsung in teasers put out on Amazon. Galaxy M52 5G is 21 per cent sleeker as compared to M51.