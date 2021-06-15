Samsung unveils new multi-chip package for 5G smartphones

The world's largest memory chip producer said it has begun mass-producing low-power double data rate 5 (LPDDR5) universal flash storage (UFS) MCP that integrates high-performance DRAM and NAND flash memory chips in a single compact package.

Seoul, June 15 (IANS) Samsung Electronics on Tuesday released a new multi-chip package (MCP) memory product for use in 5G smartphones as the South Korean tech giant tries to better target the fast-growing handset market.

The latest MCP comes with Samsung's LPDDR5 mobile DRAM that boasts 25 gigabytes (GB) per second read/write speed, which is 1.5 times faster than that of the previous LPDDR4X, while the performance of UFS 3.1 interface-based NAND flash has been doubled to 3GB/s compared to the previous UFS 2.2 solution.

Samsung will offer various storage capacity options to meet the diverse needs of its customers, with DRAM ranging from 6GB to 12GB and NAND flash ranging from 128GB to 512GB.

Samsung, also the world's top smartphone vendor, said its LPDDR5 uMCP will help users to enjoy high-quality 5G content services in stable condition even if they use low-tier devices, reports Yonhap news agency.

The new uMCP, which measures only 11.5 millimeters by 13 millimeters, will also boost space efficiency within a smartphone, allowing handset manufacturers to have more options when designing mobile devices.

Samsung said it has completed compatibility testing of the LPDDR5 uMCP with several global smartphone makers.

The company expects its uMCP-equipped devices to be launched in global markets starting this month.

--IANS

na/