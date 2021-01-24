Samsung working on Galaxy Tab S7 Lite: Report

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Samsung is reportedly working on an upper mid-range tablet Galaxy Tab S7 Lite. It is expected to carry model numbers SM-T730, SM-T735, and SM-T736B/ SM-T736N for the Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G variants, respectively.

The name of the tablet hasn't been specified yet but it's expected to be Galaxy Tab S7 Lite. However, some also suggest it could be Galaxy Tab S8e, reports GSMArena.