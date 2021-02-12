Samsung's 1st 2021 Galaxy A smartphone in India next week

The upcoming Galaxy A12 is likely to sport a large 6.5-inch HD+ display and a huge 5000mAh battery.

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Samsung is geared up to launch its first quad-camera Galaxy A series smartphone of 2021 next week, that will be priced below Rs 15,000 in India, industry sources said on Friday.

Sources told IANS that Galaxy A12 will come with a ‘True' 48MP quad-camera setup. It will feature an ultra-wide, macro and depth camera.

This is the first time that Samsung is bringing a quad-camera setup on a Galaxy smartphone priced below Rs 15000 in the country.

Samsung's Galaxy A portfolio is popular among young Gen Z and millennial consumers, looking to buy affordable yet well-designed smartphones.

In the past few weeks, Samsung has launched two sub-Rs 10,000 smartphones in India to create a bigger impact in the affordable segment.

Earlier this month, Samsung launched Galaxy M02 with a large 5000mAh battery, good camera and large screen starting from Rs 6,999 (2GB+32GB variant).

The 3GB+32GB variant costs Rs 7,499 and is available on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and key retails stores.

--IANS

na/