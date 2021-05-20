Samyukt Kisan Morcha calls to observe May 26 as Black Day for democracy

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has given a call to observe May 26 2021 as a Black Day For Democracy.

"That is the day PM Narendra Modi led Government took oath of office in 2014 and then again on 30th May in 2019. 26th May is the day when the Chalo Dilli Kisan Andolan completes six months. It is also the day when the All India Strike called by the Central Trade Unions becomes six months old," read an official release by the SKM.



While further elaborating about the call, the party informed that the central government, which has been in office continuously for the past seven years has not only failed to deliver on the tall promises made while assuming office, but is actually acting against the wishes of the toiling people with impunity. "It is acting in a blatantly irresponsible manner in the face of the terrible second wave of the Corona pandemic, all on the basis of a brute majority in the Lok Sabha", stated the release.

Taking a view of the current COVID-19 situation, the party said, "The Centre has simply disowned its responsibility in tackling the coronavirus pandemic and asked the states to provide medical help to the bewildered population: shortages of vaccine doses, oxygen, hospital beds, even cremation facilities are alarming, with irresponsible announcements of vaccinating the 18-44 age group, only to be withdrawn subsequently, shows that the government is completely in the dark about what needs to be done in this hour of grave crisis."

"The government is actually using the pandemic period to push through legislations that are tailored only for the benefit of the corporates, be it the three farm laws or the four Labour Codes or privatisation of everything in the Government or Public Sector," stated the Kisan morcha.

The Kisan Morcha said the Centre is the toiling people in the unorganised sector, including migrant workers, who need life saving support in terms of food grains, cash subsidy and employment. It is the duty of the Government to mobilise resources for this gigantic task: using FCI stocks, taxing the rich, insuring front-line fighters, providing funds for MNGREGA, bringing in similar employment guarantee scheme for urban areas, and so on. "The Centre has become paralytic on all these fronts."

"The Government is passing laws that nobody has demanded, be it Farm Laws, Labour Codes, CAA, New Education Policy, pursuing blanket privatisation policy and so on, while refusing to concede any popular demands such as enactment of a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price for the Farm Produce, bringing Petrol/Diesel under the GST regime, etc," said SKM. (ANI)

