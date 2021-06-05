Samyukt Kisan Morcha observes 'Total Revolution Day'

Gurugram, June 5 (IANS) The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) here on Saturday observed the first anniversary of the introduction of the Centre's three contentious farm reform ordinances as "Sampurna Kranti Divas" or "Total Revolution Day", and also burnt copies of these laws near a BJP MLA's office.

SKM president Chaudhary Santokh Singh told IANS that a section of farmers had also assembled in the premises of the civil hospital and raised anti-government slogans.