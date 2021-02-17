Samyukta Kisan Morcha condemns attack on AIKKMS protestors in Muzaffarpur

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday condemned an attack on a protest organised by All India Krishak Khet Majdoor Sangathan (AIKKMS) in Bihar's Muzaffarpur allegedly by Viswa Hindu Parishad workers.



"SKM condemns the attack by the VHP workers on a peaceful protest that was being organised by the AIKKMS in Muzaffarpur. The banners, placards, and sound system of the protestors were destroyed by the attackers. The inaction of the police is equally condemnable," a statement said.

"Samyukt Kisan Morcha took note of the Bharatiya Janata Party high-level meeting of JP Nadda with Cabinet and other Ministers, including Amit Shah, Narendra Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Baliyan and others. It is clear that instead of resolving the ongoing struggle's demands, the BJP is trying its best to counter and destroy it," the statement added.

SKM also appealed to everyone for a peaceful protest in the nationwide 'Rail Roko' program, which is scheduled on February 18 from 12 pm to 4 pm.

"In the mahapanchayat held on Wednesday in Bilari in Uttar Pradesh, the impressive turnout of farmers in the Jan Sabha indicated that the ongoing farmers' movement is gathering more strength. The speakers in this Jan sabha included Medha Patkar, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Tejinder Singh Virak, Harpal Singh Bilari and others," the statement added. (ANI)

