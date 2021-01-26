Samyukta Kisan Morcha condemns violence, says anti-social elements infiltrated peaceful protest

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Protesting farmers' unions on Tuesday alleged that some "anti-social" elements infiltrated their "peaceful" protest on Republic Day.



In a press release, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a conglomerate of farmers' unions, said it condemns and regrets the violence that took place in the national capital during the farmers' protest today.

Its statement said that despite all efforts, "some organisations and individuals have violated the route (for tractor rally) and indulged in condemnable acts."

"Anti-social elements had infiltrated the otherwise peaceful movement. We have always held that peace is our biggest strength and that any violation would hurt the movement," the statement said, adding that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha dissociates itself from those who have resorted to violence.

Terming the violence as "unacceptable", the statement said, "We condemn and regret the undesirable and unacceptable events that have taken place today and dissociate ourselves from those indulging in such acts."

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha also thanked farmers for their "unprecedented participation in today's Farmers Republic Day Parade."

"We appeal strongly to everyone to stick to the route and norms of the (tractor) parade, and not indulge in any violent action or anything that taints national symbols and dignity. We appeal to everyone to desist from any such acts," the statement said.

Farmers held a 'tractor rally' on today to demand the repeal of new farm laws. Protesting farmers did not follow the marked route for their tractor march on Republic Day and forcibly entered central Delhi by removing police barricades. They clashed with police and also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

