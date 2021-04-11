Samyukta Kisan Morcha to oppose Haryana CM Khattar visits in Badauli

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar is scheduled to visit Badauli village in Panipat on April 14 to unveil a statue of BR Ambedkar on the Dalit icon's birth anniversary.In a statement, Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Darshan Pal said, "It was unanimously decided in the panchayat that the visit of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the Rai assembly's Badoli village on April 14 will be strongly and peacefully opposed."The Panchayat made it clear that we are not opposing the unveiling of the statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. Except for the Chief Minister, if anyone else unveils this statue, the farmers have no objection, the statement reads.On April 14, the Ambedkar Jayanti program will be celebrated at the dharna sites on the borders of Delhi. On this day, Dalit Bahujans from across the country will be reaching the borders of Delhi, SKM said.Reacting on the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the protesting farmers at the Delhi borders to call off their months-long agitation, saying that the government is ready for a discussion as soon as they come with a concrete proposal, the SKM said that his is not a suggestion but a condition that talks can take place after vacating the protest sites.The farmers have never refused a discussion call from the Union government. But the government should send a proposal Samyukt Kisan Morcha said adding that the farmer leaders are ready for talks.The umbrella body of 40 protesting farmers' unions, SKM further claimed that the agitators who are directly and indirectly strengthening this movement are constantly being harassed by the central government and its agencies."On baseless allegations, the brother of Lakha Sidana Gurdeep Singh (Mundi Sidana) of Punjab was forcibly picked up and brutally beaten by the Delhi Police," the statement reads.We strongly condemn and oppose such undemocratic, inhuman and illegal action, they added."All these efforts are made to suppress the voice of the farmers, but SKM will not withdraw the movement until the three agricultural laws are repealed and a law on MSP is enacted," it mentioned.Along with this, we are also making it clear that farmers and other agitators are not afraid of the violent action of the police, they added.Today the KMP-KGP highway was opened by the farmers after a 24-hour blockade. This program of farmers was completely peaceful. The farmers have warned the government that if the demands of the farmers are not met then more actions will be taken like this, they mentioned.Farmers have been protesting at the different border of Delhi since November last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)