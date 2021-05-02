San Diego boat accident: 2 dead, more than 20 hospitalised

Washington [US], May 3 (ANI): A San Diego boat accident on Sunday morning resulted in the death of two people and nearly 20 people were sent to hospitals after a vessel overturned.



San Diego Fire Rescue Department (SDFD) spokesperson Monica Munoz told CNN that they received reports of a vessel that overturned near the Cabrillo National Monument in Point Loma around 10:27 a.m. (1:27 p.m. ET).

A tweet from the department said its lifeguards and multiple agencies rescued 25 people from the water Sunday. Two of them died and 23 were taken to local hospitals.

Munoz said most of those taken to hospitals were "non-emergent," but three people were considered to be in "somewhat to very urgent status".

Initially, Munoz said fire officials were told by units on the scene that there were 22 people aboard the vessel, reported CNN.

The SDFD tweet said federal agencies are still searching the water "in vessels and aircraft."

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria tweeted for "San Diegans to keep the boat's passengers in your prayers." (ANI)

