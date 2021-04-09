San Francisco announces plans to resume indoor live events

San Francisco plans to allow up to the maximum capacity of 35 per cent for indoor ticketed and seated events and performances with an approved Health and Safety Plan, so long as California's social distancing guidelines can be maintained, and all participants keep their masks on except when eating or drinking in their assigned seats and show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test, Breed said on Thursday.

San Francisco, April 9 (IANS) San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced that the city is on track to issue guidelines that will resume indoor live events with capacity limits and other safety protocols beginning April 15.

For venues operating at 15 per cent capacity or less, with no more than 200 people, an approved Health and Safety Plan and proof of vaccination or a negative test will not be required.

"We know that much of what makes San Francisco special are the live performances and events where people can come together for music, sports and cultural performances, and graduations," said Breed.

"We've all been missing these events over last year, and we are excited for this step and what lies ahead, but we all need to keep doing our part to put safety first."

Key criteria for the resumption and continuation of indoor live performances, events, and meetings and expansion of social gatherings will be a stable or declining rate of new Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations, according to the Mayor's announcement.

As public health officials continue to monitor San Francisco's health indicators, the city may need to pause or roll back activities if data suggests that cases are significantly increasing within the community again, it added.

San Francisco is averaging 37 new cases a day and has been maintaining a stable average of between 30 and 40 new daily cases since early March 2021.

With the growing prevalence of variants in the Bay Area, public health officials are closely monitoring any changes to cases that may indicate increasing contagion.

--IANS

ksk/