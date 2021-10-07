San Francisco approves cannabis equity legislation

San Francisco, Oct 7 (IANS) The Board of Supervisors of San Francisco has unanimously passed legislation introduced by Mayor London Breed to enhance the impact of the city's Cannabis Equity Program and support all cannabis businesses in the city.
According to an announcement, the legislation builds on the program's original goal to combat disparities in the cannabis industry by establishing a social equity program in San Francisco, reports Xinhua news agency.
"As San Francisco works to recover from Covid-19, it's important that we support small businesses, including our cannabis industry," said Breed.
Since the establishment of the Cannabis Equity Program, 94 Equity Applicants have applied for permits to operate cannabis businesses in San Francisco.
To date, San Francisco has issued 36 permits to equity cannabis businesses, including permanent and temporary permits, the announcement said.
