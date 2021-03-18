San Francisco commemorates stay-at-home order

Breed had announced the order on March 16, 2020, and it went into effect a day later, Xinhua news agency reported.

San Francisco, March 18 (IANS) San Francisco Mayor London Breed commemorated the one-year anniversary of the city's stay-at-home order, which was imposed last year during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the time, there were 40 confirmed cases in San Francisco.

"A year ago, I said that issuing the stay-at-home order would be a defining moment for our city and that has certainly been true. While we weren't quite sure what lay before us, we placed our trust in public health, and in each other.

"Many of us stayed at home to slow the spread of the virus in our community, and our actions saved lives.

"Today is a day to reflect on all that we were able to accomplish when we worked together, when we took care of one another and made choices to protect the health of our neighbours and our entire city.

"Today is also a day to look towards what lies ahead. When we first announced this order, I believed in the resilience of San Francisco and the people of this city," she added.

Breed also noted that the city is not yet out of the pandemic, and there is still a lot more work ahead.

So far, the San Francisco County has reported at least 34,589 confirmed coronavirus cases and 448 deaths.

A total of 373,473 Covid-19 vaccines have bee administered across the County till date.

