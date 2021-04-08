San Francisco launches new neighbourhood vax site

The new site locates in the Excelsior District, which is home to many Latino, Asian and Pacific Islander residents and essential workers and has been one of the neighbourhoods hardest hit by Covid-19, Xinhua news agency quoted the announcement as saying on Wednesday.

San Francisco, April 8 (IANS) San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the opening of a new neighbourhood Covid-19 vaccine site in Excelsior District to bolster the city's ongoing efforts to ensure that highly impacted areas have equitable access to a jab against the virus.

"Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, community organisations have worked hand-in-hand with the city to make sure San Franciscans have the resources and support they need," said Breed.

"We're making good progress getting Covid-19 vaccines to people throughout San Francisco, and this new site is part of a broader strategy to reach people where they live."

Neighbourhood vaccine access sites are one critical piece of a larger network of vaccine distribution that also includes high-volume immunisation sites, community clinics, pharmacy partnerships, and mobile teams.

Additionally, the city has expanded neighbourhood vaccine sites and mobile teams to Treasure Island, China Town, and others with the highest infection rates and limited access to health care services.

San Francisco is averaging almost 12,000 doses a day, and over 50 per cent of residents above 16 years of age have received at least one dose.

More than 30 per cent of the city's residents have been fully vaccinated.

Over 82 per cent of the 65 and older have received at least one dose and nearly 65 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

--IANS

ksk/