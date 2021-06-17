San Francisco Mayor begins summer programming for youth

Summer Together is focused on providing programming that supports the physical health, emotional well-being, and educational achievements of local children and youth, especially those in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by Covid-19, reports Xinhua news agency.

The programme will operate at sites across the city, through which the coalition of San Francisco community-based organizations, non-profits, businesses, the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) and city departments are partnering to provide free in-person and virtual opportunities for 26,000 public school students, and employing over 4,000 educators, youth development professionals, and support staff.

"Today's launch is a celebration of how our city has come together to support our children and young people and make sure they have the resources and tools to succeed within and beyond the classroom," Breed said on Wednesday.

"The last year has been so hard on our young people, and we know we have a lot of work to do to support them. As we prepare to reopen our public schools for in-person learning this fall, we must continue to provide these opportunities for youth to not just pass their classes, but also expand their horizons, pursue their goals, and shape their own futures, regardless of their background," she added.

According to Maria Su, executive director of the city's Department of Children, Youth and their Families, these summer programs will provide an essential bridge to next school year and allow San Francisco's children to reconnect with one another after a difficult year of social isolation and remote learning challenges.

"We are excited about all the options our students have to continue their learning this summer," SFUSD Superintendent Vincent Matthews said.

"The ways we have come together to support students this summer is a reminder of what is possible when we work together."

