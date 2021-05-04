San Francisco to help restaurants apply for federal relief

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi championed in Congress, and will provide grants to help restaurants, bars, and other eating and drinking businesses stay open, according to the announcement on Monday.

San Francisco, May 4 (IANS) San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the US city is partnering with several local community-based organisations to help eateries and other eligible businesses in need to apply for the federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

This $28.6 billion program, administered by the Small Business Administration (SBA), will provide eligible businesses with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss in 2020, reports Xinhua news agency.

Eligible businesses for the fund include restaurants, food trucks, caterers, bars, lounges, bakeries, breweries, wineries, distilleries and other qualifying food service businesses.

"San Francisco is lucky to have an amazing, diverse food scene, and we need our local restaurants to make it through this challenging time.

"Every bit of financial support businesses can get will help them stay open and recover," said Breed.

--IANS

ksk/