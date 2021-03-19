San Francisco unveils legislation to back small businesse

The Small Business Recovery Act introduced by Breed on Thursday has three main priorities: to reduce bureaucracy in business permitting process, increase flexibility for small businesses, and support arts and culture in San Francisco, reports Xinhua news agency.

San Francisco, March 19 (IANS) San Francisco Mayor London Breed has unveiled a new legislation to make it easier for small businesses to recover, open, and operate in the city amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

This effort is especially important for San Francisco's recovery from the pandemic, as it will help existing businesses succeed and attract new commercial activities to neighbourhoods throughout the city, the announcement said.

The legislation is a continuation of Breed's commitment to support small businesses during the city's response to the health crisis, and her previous efforts to streamline permitting to make it easier for small businesses to open and operate in San Francisco, according to the announcement.

The legislation makes several Planning Code changes to simplify processes for businesses throughout San Francisco, saving businesses time and money.

"As we look to recover from the devastating impacts of the pandemic, it's critical that we make it as easy as possible for small businesses to open or adapt, so that they can make it through and we can come out of this pandemic even stronger than before," said Breed.

